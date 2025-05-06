Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.19 Million Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of Clear Secure worth $32,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 24,161.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,236 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,748 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,999 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $37,697,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $30,724,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Clear Secure from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE YOU opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

