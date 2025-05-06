Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.42 Million Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,468.20. This represents a 22.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

