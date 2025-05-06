Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.97 Million Stock Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in N-able were worth $32,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of N-able by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in N-able in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Trading Up 0.1 %

NABL opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

N-able declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NABL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

