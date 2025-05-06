Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $30,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KRO opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $850.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $423.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.19 million.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,447.80. The trade was a 187.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

