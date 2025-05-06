Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.19% of Chemours worth $30,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chemours by 779.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 154,709 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.76. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

