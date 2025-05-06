Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.22% of Varex Imaging worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

VREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,265.62. The trade was a 50.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VREX stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

