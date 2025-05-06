Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 4,925 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $29,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

