Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 66,583 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $29,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

CLBK opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.95 million. Columbia Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

