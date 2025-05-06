Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 77,299 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $27,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 285.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.04%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

