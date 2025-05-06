Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,955,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

SAND stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

