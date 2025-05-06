Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.18% of Privia Health Group worth $27,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRVA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 349,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 86,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $80,371.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,469.23. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $352,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,484 shares of company stock worth $799,163 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

