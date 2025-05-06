Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,528 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,612,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of LSI Industries worth $31,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 894.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1,559.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in LSI Industries by 777.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYTS. StockNews.com cut LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.70. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

