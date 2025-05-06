Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,713 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $31,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPY opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $73.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $367.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

