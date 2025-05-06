Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,259 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $32,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $259,811. The trade was a 43.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $657.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.