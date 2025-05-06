Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 167,180 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,304,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $27,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 74,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $312.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

