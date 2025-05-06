Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 189,344 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $30,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 257.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

