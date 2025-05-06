Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,324 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.04% of AMERISAFE worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,328.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 365.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $9,708,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $886.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.41. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.90%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

