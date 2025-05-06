Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,264 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.75% of World Acceptance worth $30,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $300,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,030.26. The trade was a 21.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $71,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,239.62. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,988 shares of company stock worth $445,523. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 22.46. The firm has a market cap of $769.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $161.63.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $165.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.52 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

