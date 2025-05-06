Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,373 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,152,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $29,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CAE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $4,746,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,436,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

