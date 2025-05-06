Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 281,128 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Extreme Networks worth $31,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 108,836 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 603.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $490,504.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,510,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,171.87. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

