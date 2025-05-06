Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,114 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.88% of Paycor HCM worth $29,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 869.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

