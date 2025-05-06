Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,737 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.68% of Coastal Financial worth $30,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.94. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,454.42. The trade was a 10.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

