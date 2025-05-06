Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 90,706 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,391,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $32,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 917,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

QuinStreet Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 0.79.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

