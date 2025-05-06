Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,353,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.
Curbline Properties Trading Down 0.8 %
CURB opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.
Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CURB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.68.
Curbline Properties Company Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
