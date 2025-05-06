Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.35% of IMAX worth $31,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Read Our Latest Report on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.