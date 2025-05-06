Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $32,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on Roku in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $6,575,362 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

