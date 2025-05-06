DLH (DLHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect DLH to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

DLH Price Performance

DLH stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.33. DLH has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other DLH news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $37,770.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,358,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,821.02. The trade was a 0.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 37,876 shares of company stock valued at $143,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DLH

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of DLH worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Stories

