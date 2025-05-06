Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.32% of Donegal Group worth $27,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In related news, VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 15,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $295,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 36,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $702,311.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,370,621 shares in the company, valued at $259,122,634.98. The trade was a 0.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 142,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,398 and have sold 62,992 shares valued at $1,153,356. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $245.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

About Donegal Group

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

