Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $777.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

