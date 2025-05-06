Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDGI. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDGI opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

