Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NVIDIA Q1 Earnings

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $113.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after buying an additional 1,285,897 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 21,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

