Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Erasca by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Erasca by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Erasca by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Erasca Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

