Everest Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 16,369 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Everest Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 128,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.