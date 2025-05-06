EVERTEC (EVTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $217.97 million for the quarter.
EVERTEC Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE EVTC opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
EVERTEC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna raised EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
