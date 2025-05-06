Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $13,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,921,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

