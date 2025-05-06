eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eXp World by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,024,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 123,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPI stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 2.66. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $15.39.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,783,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,877,320. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,719,600. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

