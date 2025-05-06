First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Financial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on THFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
First Financial Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ THFF opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.41.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,157.85. This represents a 12.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,837 shares of company stock worth $142,701 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
First Financial Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.