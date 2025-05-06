First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $32,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,309,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $861.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Mid Bancshares

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.