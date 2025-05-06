First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 3,112 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $98.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATK

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In related news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,559.82. The trade was a 542.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.