First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,969 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,471,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,830,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,905,000 after acquiring an additional 79,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.5 %

STAG stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

