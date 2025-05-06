First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NARI

Inari Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.