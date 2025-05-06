First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical Price Performance
Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68.
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.
