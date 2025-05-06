First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMBS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 572.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.