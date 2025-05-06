First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Standex International worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Standex International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Standex International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.65. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $212.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

