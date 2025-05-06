First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,463 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.28. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

