First Trust Advisors LP Buys 60,248 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,248 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $616.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

