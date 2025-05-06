First Trust Advisors LP Buys 61,898 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 306.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,898 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Phreesia worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $43,929.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,807 shares in the company, valued at $18,448,154.67. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $344,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,609.50. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,660 shares of company stock worth $3,124,263. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

