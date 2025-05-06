First Trust Advisors LP Buys 7,649 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,131 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,784,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,532,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,364,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,673,000 after acquiring an additional 594,661 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

