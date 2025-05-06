First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 1,048,605 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,264,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $442.94 million, a P/E ratio of -270.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

