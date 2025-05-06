First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,118 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,943,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after buying an additional 2,910,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,764,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,826,000 after buying an additional 1,520,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DEI shares. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

