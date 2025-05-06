First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,024,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,783,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,713,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Acushnet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Acushnet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $76.65.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 28.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.